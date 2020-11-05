Santa Maria High School sees big turnout for virtual student council elections

With student council elections underway this week at Santa Maria High School, students from the freshman and junior classes are campaigning virtually over Zoom, and interest is higher than ever.

According to Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein, 20 freshman are running for seats on the student council. Eleven of these freshman are running for president, the highest number of first-year student to run for the position, Klein said.

Other available positions include vice president, treasurer, secretary and chief justice, according to Klein.

Twenty students in the junior class also are running for available positions, with five running for president.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping students in distance learning for now, freshman Denise Delgado, who is running for vice president, said the election is not stopping.

“I think that COVID has made us more creative in the way we run elections,’’ Delgado added. “Technology has allowed for a major increase in participation.”

Overall, the number of students on the ballot for positions this year is four times higher than in past years, Associated Student Body adviser Adrian Salazar said.

“I’m excited to see that we are still engaging our students, even when they are not physically on our campus,’’ Salazar said.

