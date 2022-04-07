Santa Maria High School's Chicano and Latino Studies students will host a film festival highlighting Black, Indigenous and people of color on Friday.
"We want to showcase BIPOC through film so that our students and community can feel seen," said junior Ashley Mendez, junior. "We still continue to be underrepresented and misrepresented. You mostly see people of color playing in films as the poor maids or gardeners, but there is more to us than our ability to do physical work that others don't. For this reason we have decided to honor amazing people and their stories."
The free event is open to all Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students, and will go from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 615 of Santa Maria High School. Food and prizes will be provided during film viewings.
According to junior Guadalupe Arcos, the event is sponsored by Youth Making Change and the Fund for Santa Barbara.
"Many Hollywood films still lack the diversity of our state and nation. When students get to see themselves in movies, it affirms that their stories, history and culture matters," said Ricardo Valencia, Chicano and Latino studies teacher. "When we learn the backgrounds of cultures that differ from our own, we can appreciate their struggles and notice our common humanity."