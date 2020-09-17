Santa Maria High School English teacher’s book drive turns into book giveaway

When students told a Santa Maria High School teacher they didn’t have the books necessary to fulfill her quarterly reading assignment, she set out to remedy the situation.
Now her effort is benefiting not only her students but also other children and adults in the community.
English teacher Annie Turner’s students are required to complete a “free reading” book report each quarter, but some told her they didn’t have books at home or didn’t know where to obtain them.
Believing literacy is vital, she started a drive to collect high-interest and relevant books for fifth-grade to collegiate-level reading.
“Until our students and children of Santa Maria have true equity and access to books and knowledge, grassroots efforts for positivity and literacy should continue,” Turner said.
“While students at SMHS are language-rich — most are bilingual or multilingual — they are not vocabulary-rich or very literate in any language.’’
Books began pouring in at the school’s bus drop-off and pickup area where Turner was collecting them. One person delivered more than 100 books.
Turner is still taking donations, but now she’s giving away books between 1:45 and 2:45 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at the Stowell Road entrance to Santa Maria High School.
“This sidewalk special is my attempt to promote literacy and reading in the children and community,’’ Turner said. “It is for all SMHS students and anyone who walks by. My goal is to get books into the community and increase literacy for all levels. The more kids read, the better equipped they'll be.’’
She believes giving away books will benefit future high school students, as well.
“We have a lot of children books for siblings so that by the time those kids get to high school, they have a love of literature and reading — or at least have had a chance to read and build their skills outside of school,’’ Turner said.
“This is especially valuable during COVID times when school is on a screen and a TV or tablet is the free babysitter,’’ she added.
