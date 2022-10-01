With the voting process continuously changing over the span of American elections, individual participation and voting remains essential. While some voters have seen those process changes first hand, some voters will be casting a ballot for the first time this November.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School students were guided through the voter registration process and taught the importance of civic engagement through voting during the district's Voter Education Week, held during the last two weeks of September.
Students across the district's campuses that were at least 16 years old and were eligible to pre-register to vote were educated about the process and helped through some of the first steps. The district's website featured pre-registration information and links to the California Secretary of State's pre-registration forms.
If students 16 years or older pre-register to vote, they are automatically added to the voter rolls once they turn 18.
"Voting is the most basic right in a democracy," said Righetti teacher Steve Wagner. "We want and need our young students to believe in our democracy and become prepared to participate. As adults and educators, we all have a responsibility to pass on our democratic tradition to the next generation."
District officials and teachers impressed upon students the importance of participating in elections, and that the power and vitality of the democratic process is passed down through generations. A power and vitality that is only sustained by action and individual involvement.
"I am confident that our young students are fully aware of their opportunity and responsibility to help American democracy sustain itself and help America prosper," Wagner said.
"I am glad we had an opportunity to register to vote today, as some of us will be participating in our first election as registered voters in November,'' said Righetti High School student Mathew Graack. "In our social science classes, we have learned how important it is to be good citizens and how we will one day inherit this democracy, so we have to be ready."
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213