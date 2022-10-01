With the voting process continuously changing over the span of American elections, individual participation and voting remains essential. While some voters have seen those process changes first hand, some voters will be casting a ballot for the first time this November. 

Santa Maria Joint Union High School students were guided through the voter registration process and taught the importance of civic engagement through voting during the district's Voter Education Week, held during the last two weeks of September. 

Students across the district's campuses that were at least 16 years old and were eligible to pre-register to vote were educated about the process and helped through some of the first steps. The district's website featured pre-registration information and links to the California Secretary of State's pre-registration forms. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

