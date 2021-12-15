The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of trustees has shifted its redistricting priorities toward keeping Guadalupe and northwestern Santa Maria in one district, after considering three new draft maps created by local organizations and students during a public hearing Tuesday.
District officials reviewed a first round of draft maps created by redistricting consulting firm National Demographic Corp. at a board meeting on Dec. 1. The three map options were referred to as the green, yellow and orange plans.
The new maps were created in a joint effort between Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), Mixteco Indígena Community Organizing Project and student organization Future Leaders of America, and incorporated three priorities identified in a student forum this fall.
"These maps are a reflection of the voices of our youth who have been intentional in thinking about this process. It was a very hands-on and educational experience," CAUSE policy advocate Rebeca Garcia said.
Priorities include keeping Guadalupe and northwestern Santa Maria as one community of interest in the same district, giving a stronger voice to northwestern Santa Maria families, and ensuring that at least three districts have majority-Latinx voting age representation in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act, according to Garcia.
All three of the submitted maps have Orcutt and the entire eastern portion of the district in one area and Guadalupe and northwestern Santa Maria in another, with varying depictions of the three areas spanning the central, southern and eastern portions of Santa Maria.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District holds around 8,000 students between four schools, and 156,776 census-counted residents live within the district boundaries. With five district areas, each will be required to contain around 30,000 people.
"The first thing is ensuring a strong voice for northwestern Santa Maria, whose needs have gone underrepresented on the board for too long," Garcia said. "District elections are finally going to give folks a chance to voice their shared priorities and concerns as a community of interest, as the majority of the families in the northwest are Latinx working class and immigrant families."
Several board members were receptive to the idea of aligning Guadalupe and northwestern Santa Maria — something that was missing from all three of the consultant-created maps — but expressed continued preference for the green plan presented at the last meeting, which prioritized district areas based on where board members currently reside.
Since the district election system requires representatives to reside in the areas they represent, creating areas that correspond with where members currently live would allow them all to run for reelection — a strategy not all board members believe to be appropriate.
"I'd like to see if it's possible to shift Guadalupe to the northwest part of Santa Maria and realign some of the other districts, [while] still keeping the five trustee areas that you had on the green map," said board member Dominick Palera.
The board ultimately directed NDC consultant Daniel Phillips to edit the green plan by grouping Guadalupe and northwestern Santa Maria into one district. Phillips said that goal was achievable and the map would be posted online seven days before the next hearing on Jan. 18.
The trustee seats of Palera, Diana Perez and Carol Karamitsos will be up for election in 2022.
While Tuesday was supposed to be the final redistricting hearing ahead of final map adoption on Jan. 11, the board extended the schedule and created another hearing on Jan. 18 in response to strong community feedback requesting more opportunities for student involvement.
Residents can find more information about the redistricting process as well as approved draft maps on the district website at smjuhsd.k12.ca.us.