The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board all but decided on a final map layout for their transition to by-trustee area elections on Tuesday, with a map that blends both community and board member priorities.
Tuesday's special meeting marked the board's third hearing regarding draft maps, after students and community members pushed for increased opportunities to give feedback regarding trustee areas.
After considering three maps created by National Demographics Corps., followed by another three submitted by local nonprofit Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and created with student input, the board directed NDC on Dec. 14 to create a seventh map. The resulting purple map, as it has been dubbed by NDC consultant Daniel Phillips, would allow all current board members to run for reelection while also keeping Guadalupe and northwest Santa Maria in one area.
The purple map received positive feedback from both the board and community members on Tuesday and is expected to be adopted at the next meeting.
"This map combines neighborhoods I feel strongly about in fair ways that are a good representation of the way I think many residents of our city see our community. Thank you for your service throughout this process, and I urge you to move forward with the purple plan," Pioneer Valley High School student Michelle Escobar told the board.
Within the purple map, the heart of Santa Maria is divided into areas 2 and 3, while Guadalupe and the city's northwest portion are in Area 4. The northeastern and far eastern portion of the city comprise Area 1, with Area 5 stretching from Casmalia and Orcutt out east to Los Alamos, Garey and Sisquoc.
Three of the areas — 1, 2 and 4 —contain a majority-Hispanic voting age population, as required by the California Voting Rights Act.
Early in the redistricting hearing process, two of the five board members expressed interest in a draft map referred to as the green plan which based trustee areas around where members currently reside.
Since the by-trustee area election system requires candidates to reside in the areas they represent, that strategy would have allowed each current member to run for reelection.
While board members like Amy Lopez considered the strategy to be inappropriate, the purple map took that element of the green plan and combined it with characteristics from CAUSE's plans that everyone on the board ultimately agreed on.
"Thank you to the district for being patient and giving a good amount of time to this process, and thank you to the community for getting involved and really bringing your voice to the table so we can hear what the interests are in the community," Lopez said.
Final map adoption will take place at the board's next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
"Assuming that step is followed, then you will have your new trustee areas in effect for the election in November of this year," Phillips told the board.
The trustee seats of board members Dominick Palera, Diana Perez and Carol Karamitsos will be up for election this fall.