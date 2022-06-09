Over 600 students from Santa Maria High School marched around the school's track and football field to receive their diplomas Thursday in a graduation ceremony that was a return to normal for the school.
“It’s been a year of discovery and rediscovery for everyone,” said school board member Dominick Palera. “This is the culmination of the year’s work, the seniors’ work. The staff, administrators and teachers all help to get them to where they are today, and this is a wonderful way for them to be able to start the next chapter in their lives.”
Of the 635 graduates, more than 400 will be attending Hancock College, while 173 will be go to Cal State schools, with another 92 attending University of California schools. Thirteen have signed up to serve in the military.
The families and friends of students piled into the bleachers Thursday, cheering on the students as they went in pairs around the stadium to their designated seats. Friends sat next to each other laughing and smiling, something that before the COVID pandemic might have been taken for granted.
"Everything seemed fine as we started sophomore year. We began taking AP classes and were involved in sports and clubs. March arrived and we began to hear more about the pandemic," said salutatorian Michelle Mendoza, speaking to the challenges the Class of 2022 has faced. "Two weeks turned into more than a year of online learning. I remember always checking to make sure I was muted on Zoom to make sure other students didn't hear the ice cream truck outside my house."
The ceremony began with a choir performance of the national anthem by graduates Jasime Saiz, Vanessa Torres and Diana Cardona. Saiz was also chosen from among her peers to deliver remarks in English, while classmate Veronica Garcia DeLeon gave a similar speech in Spanish.
“Softball has helped Ahlexia Glidewell become more of a team player. Track and cross country showed Gabriel Ramos the potential he didn’t know he has," said Saiz. "If it wasn’t for choir I would’ve been too shy to have ever done this."
Saiz also took the time to highlight a few of the teachers that helped many Santa Maria graduates get to where they are today.
“Mrs. DeMatteo helped Rivaldo Rodriguez become more comfortable with who he is. My best friend Monique Navarro learned from Mr. Almaguer to work hard if she wants a good life. Many of us have learned so much about life if we were lucky enough to get close to one," Saiz said. "One teacher I was lucky enough to get close to was Ms. Miles. In 2018, I lost my mom to her battle with cancer. If it wasn’t for the love, care and support Ms. Miles gave me over these four years, I don’t know that I’d be here today.”
Both valedictorian Elizabeth Garcia Barrueta and Mendoza delivered remarks to the class and parents in both English and Spanish.
"Mi mama es una mujer muy fuerte siempre. Muchas gracias, Mama," Mendoza said. "Also, thank you to my sister Jackie for giving me advice and support. Thank you to all my friends for helping me when I've struggled."