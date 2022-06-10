The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has agreed on a new logo that includes roots growing upward from what can be seen as a book, or a valley, with a launch date set to coincide with the new school year.
The current logo depicting Christopher Columbus’ flagship the Santa Maria came under scrutiny in 2021, when Santa Maria resident and Hancock faculty member Scott Fina urged the district — along with the City Council — to change its logo. He argued that Columbus' history of genocide against Indigenous peoples does not represent the district's values.
The district voted to hire Zeste Consulting to create a new logo in January, and approved a contract for up to $75,000 for the work.
During the board’s June 7 meeting, Zeste founder Michellene DeBonis presented the new logo and brand promise to the board. During her presentation, DeBonis also discussed the work the firm has done over the last several months interviewing students, parents and staff to better understand the district.
“Through a process involving a great deal of rigor and investigation and getting to know you, we are engaged in uncovering what makes this district unique and displaying it with a new brand,” DeBonis told the board.
Over the last few months, her team has conducted site visits of schools, done one-on-ones with teachers and administrators, as well as student focus groups, among other efforts. Zeste received feedback from 318 students, 431 parents and 232 staff members throughout the process, DeBonis said.
“We continually heard this is a tight knit community with deeply embedded values and traditions where everyone is connected in some way,” said DeBonis. “‘Our roots run deep’ is a phrase I heard from at least 12 different people while touring.”
DeBonis noted that during their research, many people celebrated the district's diversity.
Quoting a parent survey note, she said, “Embracing one’s culture, heritage and traditions enhances one’s being. Giving them purpose and reason allows more doors to open in leadership and in our society as a whole. Our youth can build those bridges and break those cultural barriers.”
Ultimately, DeBonis and her team focused on growth as a distinguishing characteristic of Santa Maria and its high school district. The team’s suggested brand promise, “Where greatness grows,” accompanies the logo of roots extending upward from what can be thought of as a book or a valley.
“Growth in Santa Maria has been a theme since the area was first settled, and growth will continue to put a strain on your schools and resources, challenging you to keep up,” said DeBonis. “Yet growth is what has fueled your diverse environment and rich culture. It has also enabled you to offer a broad range of opportunities to your students that would not be possible without your scale.”
Upon the completion of the presentation, the board gave DeBonis and Zeste largely positive feedback.
“There’s so much that it represents within our community, and I think it really matches with our population and with what we’re about; it’s a positive message,” said board member Amy Lopez. “We are not the district in the next city, we are not the district in Northern California or South LA. We are the Santa Maria Valley and taking that really deeply into consideration is what I appreciated most. Being born here – being raised in this community – I thank you for that.”
The board unanimously voted to approve the design based on the presentation. However, tweaks and refinements could potentially be made as the district and Zeste work to prepare for the logo’s launch this fall.