Santa Maria High principal calls Class of 2020 'heroes' during hybrid ceremony

Santa Maria High School sent 591 seniors out into the world not to change it but to continue changing it Friday in a two-part ceremony that combined traditional elements with a virtual portion.
SMHS and other schools are holding hybrid ceremonies that combine online speeches and photos with physically handing out diplomas in response to social distancing orders to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the virtual portion of the Class of 2020 commencement, which was streamed on YouTube in Spanish and Mixteco as well as English, Principal Steve Campbell called the seniors “heroes”
“Other years, I would stand up here and tell you seniors to go out and change the world forever,” Campbell said. “But this year, this senior class has already done that. Your actions this spring have saved lives.
“There’s no other senior class that I have seen in my 30 years in education who can say that,” he said. “In my eyes, this year’s senior class has already made their mark in history, and you are all heroes in my book.”
The class also led the district and set a school record with 72 graduates accepted at University of California campuses, with a total of 133 headed to universities, more than 400 planning to attend a community college and six joining branches of the military.
This year’s valedictorian was Cristian Ramirez Morales, who graduated with a 4.42 GPA. Salutatorian was Isaac Ochoa, whose final GPA was 4.34. Both students will attend UCLA in the fall.
Morales told classmates they would face trials and challenges but urged them to follow paths that will lead to happiness and fond memories.
“In life there [are] difficulties, moments when we want to give up, cry ourselves to sleep or go through emotional roller coasters, where our insecurities get the best of us,” Morales said. “Our toughest moments might be ahead of us, but we must endure the hardships, the self-doubts, the social notions so that we may be happy in life.
“We must not give into the ambition of money, fame, power and chasing a delusion but instead go after an aspiration that will make us content throughout life,” he continued.
“As we grow older, the relationships we form, the contributions we make to society and the changes we are a part of, or the legacies we leave behind, will be among the most cherished memories we can make.”
Ochoa delivered a “super condensed” humorous speech that conjured up images of the movie “Animal House.”
He noted when he started his freshman year at Santa Maria High, he didn’t like it, was mad and felt cheated because it didn’t live up to his preconceived ideas.
But he said in his second semester, he realized his high school experience could be what he made of it, his attitude changed and his freshman year was better than he could have imagined.
“When I say I had a good time, I mean I had a really good time,” Ochoa said. “So, like, I went all out. I stripped down to nothing but a bathing suit and slid down a Slip ’n Slide in the middle of campus. I ate the world’s spiciest pepper and watched as me and my friends were just reduced to tears.
“I knocked myself out for a school project,” he continued. “I did the backpack challenge. I rode a surfboard down the bleachers. I painted my body red from head to toe. And I could go on forever but, you know, time constraints.”
Ochoa said he didn’t enjoy “every stupid thing” he did and would not do most of them a second time, but he was glad he did them once.
“I have had an overall positive experience with all of these things because when I look back at the experience with my friends, I don’t remember the pain or the discomfort or the regret I felt,” he said. “Instead, I’m happy because I know I lived my high school experience to the fullest and took every opportunity. And that’s the point I’m trying to make here.
“You don’t have to be the best student, you don’t have to be the most responsible person in the world, as long as you’re able to look back on what you did and be, like, ‘You know what? I’m glad I did that — even if it sucked at the time.’”
060520 Santa Maria graduation 02.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 01.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 03.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 04.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 05.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 06.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 07.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 08.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 09.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 10.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 11.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 12.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 13.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 14.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 15.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 16.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 17.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 18.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 19.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 20.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 21.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 22.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 23.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 24.jpg
060520 Santa Maria graduation 25.jpg
