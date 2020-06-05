Santa Maria High principal calls Class of 2020 'heroes' during hybrid ceremony

“As we grow older, the relationships we form, the contributions we make to society and the changes we are a part of, or the legacies we leave behind, will be among the most cherished memories we can make.”

Ochoa delivered a “super condensed” humorous speech that conjured up images of the movie “Animal House.”

He noted when he started his freshman year at Santa Maria High, he didn’t like it, was mad and felt cheated because it didn’t live up to his preconceived ideas.

But he said in his second semester, he realized his high school experience could be what he made of it, his attitude changed and his freshman year was better than he could have imagined.

“When I say I had a good time, I mean I had a really good time,” Ochoa said. “So, like, I went all out. I stripped down to nothing but a bathing suit and slid down a Slip ’n Slide in the middle of campus. I ate the world’s spiciest pepper and watched as me and my friends were just reduced to tears.

“I knocked myself out for a school project,” he continued. “I did the backpack challenge. I rode a surfboard down the bleachers. I painted my body red from head to toe. And I could go on forever but, you know, time constraints.”