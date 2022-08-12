Six Santa Maria High School FFA students, along with three graduates, worked alongside world-renowned floral designer Kelly Shore last weekend to create arrangements for the Certified American Grown Field to Vase Dinner. 

“These students hustled in hot greenhouses for two days with not one word of complaint,’’ Shore said. “They had initiative and grace and gave us all hope for the future. This event would not have happened if it wasn’t for their help.”

Held on Aug. 6 at Ocean Breeze Farms in Arroyo Grande, the Field to Vase Dinner showcased farmers growing American flowers and foliage. Over 100 people attended the dinner held by Certified American Grown — a nonprofit that supports locally sourced, high-quality flowers and foliage.

