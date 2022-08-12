Six Santa Maria High School FFA students, along with three graduates, worked alongside world-renowned floral designer Kelly Shore last weekend to create arrangements for the Certified American Grown Field to Vase Dinner.
“These students hustled in hot greenhouses for two days with not one word of complaint,’’ Shore said. “They had initiative and grace and gave us all hope for the future. This event would not have happened if it wasn’t for their help.”
Held on Aug. 6 at Ocean Breeze Farms in Arroyo Grande, the Field to Vase Dinner showcased farmers growing American flowers and foliage. Over 100 people attended the dinner held by Certified American Grown — a nonprofit that supports locally sourced, high-quality flowers and foliage.
“Having my students help with this event and really take ownership of what they were working on gave me goosebumps,” said Sara Araujo, SMHS floral design teacher. “Sharing my passion for floral design with my students is something I love, and seeing them get excited about designing the flowers made me extremely proud.”
Ocean Breeze Farms was founded in 1973 by Rene Van Wingerden and grows gerberas, Oriental hybrid lilies, dahlias and hydrangeas. The dinner event was held in the greenhouse with student-made hanging flower arrangements decorating the space.
“It was awesome to watch the greenhouse come even more alive while we were making the hanging installations," said junior Ayari Portillo. "Seeing everyone work alongside each other to create such a cool end result was pretty amazing.’’