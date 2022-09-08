More than 50 families worked with renowned artist Simón Silva during the last few weeks to create books filled with memories, photos and history, said a spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

The district collaborated with Santa Maria-Bonita School District to offer a series of workshops focused on the lives and histories of Santa Maria parents, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the high school district.

Parents and students were asked to bring photos of their families to the workshops, where Silva taught them how to draw and illustrate a book full of memories and facts based on their words, Klein said.

