More than 50 families worked with renowned artist Simón Silva during the last few weeks to create books filled with memories, photos and history, said a spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
The district collaborated with Santa Maria-Bonita School District to offer a series of workshops focused on the lives and histories of Santa Maria parents, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the high school district.
Parents and students were asked to bring photos of their families to the workshops, where Silva taught them how to draw and illustrate a book full of memories and facts based on their words, Klein said.
“Honing your artistic talent provides society with an opportunity to move forward with better communication skills and problem-solving capabilities,” Silva said. “Everyone is important, and each of us has a piece of the solution, and it’s our obligation to make a difference in the world.”
Born in Mexicali, Mexico, and raised in Imperial County, Silva’s artwork has appeared in many distinguished places around the world, Klein said.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to create a memory book for my family,” said parent Cristina Merida. “I would not have done this on my own.”
Additional workshop sessions will take place at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday inside Room 904 at the Lincoln Center, 829 S. Lincoln St., in Santa Maria.
“What a fun experience to work with families and see their history through art,” said Maribel Vargas-Meza, manager of Family and Community Engagement for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
“I encourage families to participate in parent engagement opportunities as they are offered,” she said.