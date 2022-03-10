Leaders in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District finalized the district's first-ever trustee area map in a 4-1 vote Wednesday, despite community feedback calling for another hearing to include an updated map created by a local nonprofit.
The selected map, referred to as Map No. 3, is one of three created by the district's demographer Cooperative Strategies. It features the lowest variance in population levels among the five areas out of the map options, and includes four areas with majority Hispanic voting age population.
The areas outlined in the map dictate the five population groups who will vote for a respective area representative in upcoming elections, rather than the previous at-large system. The map will be in play for the 2022 general election, when the Area 1 and 2 seats of board members Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores and Ricky Lara will be up for election.
Interim Superintendent Matt Beecher said that while community feedback was important in the process of selecting maps, the final decision is ultimately up to the board members.
"This is not operational business within the school district. This is the board's business about how best to establish this governance structure, and facilitate an equitable and fair voting process," Beecher said.
Map No. 3 also will allow all five current trustees to run for reelection, since their places of residence each lie within the areas they represent.
During both trustee area map hearings, with the first held Feb. 24, community members pushed for a map that would provide a strong voice for farmworker and Indigenous families and keep northwest Santa Maria together in no more than two districts.
While representatives with Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) also submitted an edited map for consideration Wednesday, David Lopez of Cooperative Strategies said the organization was unable to submit it in the correct format by the deadline. Several community members pushed during public comment for the board to hold another hearing to allow the edited map to be shared.
"When there’s a good faith effort to provide an equitable map in our communities, I would hope our board would be interested in seeing all of those options," said Santa Maria resident Kathy Sharum.
Residents also criticized district leaders for operating on a shortened timeline after starting the map selection process in the new year rather than the fall like other school districts.
Board member Ricardo Valencia was the only member to vote against Map No. 3, advocating for the community's wishes to be respected and another hearing to be held.
"I’m in favor of us moving the deadline to two weeks from now. The gravity and weight of our decisions impacting the next 10 years is not a decision that I take lightly," Valencia said.
Indigenous language data
The board's selection of Map No. 3 came partially from new data shared by Cooperative Strategies regarding the breakdown of Indigenous language-speaking households in the district, provided voluntarily by district families.
Among the included languages were Amuzgo, Chinantec, Mixtec, Mixteco Alto, Mixteco Bajo, Nahuatl, Triqui and Zapoteco.
Using this data, David Lopez of Cooperative Solutions highlighted how Indigenous language speakers were represented in the different map scenarios, including CAUSE's proposed map from the last meeting.
While CAUSE representatives and community members argued that the CAUSE map was the best way to keep together Indigenous and farmworking families in northwest Santa Maria, the district's demographer noted that Indigenous language speakers are largely grouped in the central area of the city.
"As a demographer with the data I have, the northwest side of town isn’t clear to me that it’s a community of interest. It’s something the community has asked for, but this community here has the highest concentration per your student database," Lopez said, referring to the central area of the city.
In Map No. 3, the areas with the highest percentage of Indigenous language-speaking families included Area 3 — a compact area stretching westward from Railroad Avenue to Suey Road — with 20%, and Area 5 — covering the entire southeast area beginning near Adams Elementary — at 18.6%.
CAUSE policy advocate Rebeca Garcia said while she was disappointed that the district did not listen to community members in their call for another hearing, the overall transition to area-based elections is a step in the right direction.
"It’s not the map that we were hoping for, but we are excited to be moving to district elections in general. The map will get better with time, but for now we’re happy to have a process that is more equitable," Garcia said.