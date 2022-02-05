The Santa Maria-Bonita School District's teacher association is raising objections to new requirements for nonclassroom teachers and support staff to be on call for substitute teaching duties in addition to their regular roles.
In a Jan. 11 email, district administrators said specific staff could now be directed by site administrators to fill teaching vacancies due to ongoing teacher and substitute shortages and high COVID-19 case rates, although the district has so far declined to share any data regarding COVID-19 cases in schools.
The email gave a ranked list of which staff should be selected first for vacancies, starting with instructional coaches, English language development (ELD) coaches and physical education specialists. At junior high schools specifically, deans and counselors with teaching credentials were also included on the list.
"Please note that the guidance being provided is practiced by numerous districts across the state of California. We are needing to update our practices to ensure staff and student safety," Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Bijou Beltran said. "Please be assured we are reaching out and utilizing all of our available substitutes. Unfortunately, they too are absent at times."
The email also states that elementary schools may "farm out kids from unfilled class(es) to the corresponding grade level team or next grade level either lower or higher" in classes for which no substitute can be found.
Santa Maria Elementary Education Association President Jose Segura claimed such requirements violate members' contracts, as it requires them to perform extra duties outside of their assigned roles, including during their preparation time, when directed by a site administrator.
"It’s the district’s way of compiling a secondary list of subs. That was a problem, because we actually have language in our contract about sticking to our primary responsibilities," Segura said. "For those folks who are on this list, every day is Russian roulette. They come to work every day not knowing if they're gonna be able to do their primary responsibilities. That is extremely stressful, not only for the person on the list but the person who relies on them."
For now, the association is holding off on filing a grievance with the Public Employee Relations Board in favor of conducting negotiations, Segura said. Beltran confirmed that negotiations with SMEEA were continuing as of this week.
"We are currently engaged in facilitated bargaining with the association on this issue. The district disagrees that the contract is being violated," Beltran said Thursday.
She did not respond to repeated inquiries regarding the number of district teachers currently absent with positive COVID-19 cases, or how many nonclassroom teachers and administrators have recently served as substitutes.
Negotiations with district officials that began last week did not necessarily start off on a good note, according to Segura.
"The district very much wants to stand on their position that they have the right to do this, and by doing so, essentially saying we don’t have the right to negotiate this," he said.
State officials have recently taken steps to remove red tape around substitute teaching eligibility to allow more prospective educators to step into vacant roles.
An executive order signed Jan. 11 and expiring March 31 allows the issuing of temporary certificates to noncredentialed substitutes, facilitates the process for more retired teachers to work as substitutes, and extends a substitute's maximum assignment time to a classroom to 120 days.
Segura hopes this will help supplement the shortage faced by Santa Maria schools.
"I guess we’ll take any nugget that we can get. We have classified employees who have college degrees but still have to jump through hoops," Segura said.
The district also appears to be experiencing a shortage of nurses, with the usual pool of 10 credentialed nurses across the district's 21 schools down to four as of Friday, according to Beltran. However, she added that the district has "multiple" licensed vocational nurses, who serve as health assistants.