The Class of 2021 will be able to walk across the stage with loved ones watching in the audience this year, as the four schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District plan a series of in-person graduation ceremonies and other events for their seniors.
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year's graduating class to have drive-through ceremonies at their respective school sites. However, as case rates drop and more students return to campus, district officials gave the green light for more traditional ceremonies this year with some modifications.
"I'm happy to report that we will be able to hold in-person graduations this year. Each graduate will be able to invite two guests from their household," said Superintendent Antonio Garcia, adding that stadium sizes and public health guidelines were used to decide on the number of guests.
Delta High School's graduation will take place at 2 p.m. June 10 at the Santa Maria High School stadium.
Righetti High School will hold its ceremony at 7 p.m. June 10 on campus.
Pioneer Valley High School seniors will graduate at 10 a.m. June 11 on their campus.
Santa Maria High School's graduation will take place at 1 p.m. June 11 on campus.
Each graduation will also be available for viewing via livestream on the respective school's website, allowing family members not in attendance to watch the ceremony.
"Having in-person graduations is just such a big deal, so I applaud all the schools for the planning they’re putting into the graduations and senior awards nights. It’s very exciting for all of our students," district trustee Amy Lopez said.
Some of the district's schools also have made plans for a modified prom in the coming weeks.
Santa Maria High School will hold a senior "promenade" from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the school stadium, featuring music, lights, areas for hanging out and dancing, and a red carpet.
Students will be able to come with a date or in a small group but must remain separate from other groups at the event due to social distancing guidelines.
"The main goal is to give our seniors a prom experience where they can dress up, take pictures, and albeit briefly, see their classmates for a unifying event before graduation," adviser Annie Turner said.
The senior Saints will receive also awards in a drive-through ceremony at 6 p.m. May 26.
Pioneer Valley High School has planned a prom experience for seniors in the form of a June 5 gala. The event will feature a red carpet, a catered barbecue dinner, opportunities to make jewelry, as well as photos of dates and friends.