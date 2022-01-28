The Santa Maria-Bonita School District finally kick-started the process of transitioning from at-large board member elections to by-trustee areas this week, with plans for an expedited timeline ahead of this fall's election.
Switching to a by-trustee area system requires officials to create a map separating the district into five areas based on various demographic characteristics. In future elections, each area will elect their own representative from that area rather than an at-large vote.
The board must hold at least two predraft map hearings — with Wednesday being the first — for public input regarding potential area boundaries, then another two hearings once draft map options have been posted, followed by final map adoption.
Todd Robbins, partner at law corporation Atkinson, Andelson Loya, Ruud and Romo and Santa Maria-Bonita's redistricting consultant, said the entire process normally takes between four and six months, but that they should aim for completion around April.
"We’re probably going to push the envelope a little bit on that and probably be done in two to three months," Robbins said. "Because of where we are in the calendar currently, and the need to meet the county registrar deadline, we’re gonna need to hold some special meetings in order to complete this process rather than go on your regular board schedule."
He added that while the district could plan additional in-person community meetings to gather input, they will likely not have enough time, and should instead rely on a mostly online process.
Neighboring districts including Santa Maria Joint Union High School, Orcutt Union, Hancock College and Guadalupe Union have all finalized or are close to finalizing their new area maps after beginning public hearings in the fall. A Santa Maria-Bonita district spokesperson did not respond to questions Friday about why their process began later in the school year.
Board member Ricardo Valencia expressed concern about the shortened timeline, questioning whether it would allow sufficient opportunity for all community members to participate, especially those for whom technology is a barrier.
"I just wonder if that’s gonna give us enough time to do the process effectively where our community members are involved," Valencia said.
Robbins assured board members that the timeline would still meet the requirements under the state Voting Rights Act, and said the community may be more likely to participate in a more condensed rather than drawn-out process.
"I think decreasing the timeline increases the likelihood that you will have more engagement," he said.
Some community organizations who participated heavily in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's map drawing process, such as Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE), are planning to be involved in Santa Maria-Bonita's process as well.
CAUSE policy advocate Rebeca Garcia joined the district's meeting on Wednesday to advocate for a robust trustee area representing northwest Santa Maria, due to the shared cultural and linguistic backgrounds of those populations.
"From the city and high school redistricting processes, we have learned there are key attributes when identifying communities of interest in Santa Maria," Garcia said. "We will have more specific input in the coming hearings, and we’re excited to do so, but for now I can say with certainty that we really believe there needs to be a strong northwest district."
Two board seats will be up for election in November when the terms of Ricky Lara and Vedamarie Alvarez Flores come to a close. The seats of Ricardo Valencia, John Hollinshead and Linda Cordero will be on the ballot in 2024.
The district board will convene virtually for a special meeting on Feb. 3, and additional redistricting public hearings are expected to be scheduled throughout February and March.