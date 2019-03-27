The ideal bowling form to Angel Zamudio Flores involves hoisting a six-pound ball above his shoulders before sending it careening down the lane with a full-body twist.
From behind the foul line at Rancho Bowl in Santa Maria, the fifth-grade Liberty Elementary student watched as his ball ricocheted off bumpers (retractable barriers that keep the ball out of the gutter) and approached the neatly arranged pins. Though unorthodox compared to the conventional smooth and fluid delivery employed by professional bowlers, his form worked: Seven pins fell in his first frame.
"I love bowling," said an excited Angel, who was now celebrating from the seats with his classmates. "With strength, it's easy to throw [the ball.]"
Though the crash and chatter of a bowling alley might make it difficult to focus, on Wednesday morning approximately 100 special education students from Santa Maria-Bonita School District took over 10 bowling lanes as part of a unique physical education lesson.
Adapted PE specialist Melissa Pullen has coordinated the Dick Wicks' Memorial Strike a Partnership Bowl-A-Thon for the last 16 years. Now in its 24th year, she said the event, which began in 1996 as a fundraiser for special education courses, has become a cornerstone for the district's community-based instructional curriculum.
Featuring trips to the grocery store, restaurants and even the laundromat, the lessons offer students an opportunity to practice key social and life skills while improving their independence.
Lessons like these allow students to learn new skills so they can participate in the community as adults, Pullen said.
"It's a leisure activity that promotes lifelong learning [and] allows them to be active and social with typical community members."
With its lane bumpers and ball ramps, Pullen said bowling is a sport that can be made accessible for students of varying abilities.
"It really is a sport that anybody can play," she said. "It adapts to everyone's skill level and we have assistive technology that allows students to participate as best they can."
Despite retiring from Adam Elementary, former special education teacher Jim Pennell laced up his shoes Wednesday morning and coached the school's team. While he was familiar with the event's educational lesson, he said the atmosphere "felt like a big outing" to him.
"Normally, it's just us bowling, but a lot [of the kids] were aware and happy to see their parents here," he said. "They were happy and trying to show off what they can do."