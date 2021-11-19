The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is seeking feedback from district staff, parents and students via a community survey in preparation for its superintendent search over the coming months.
The anonymous online survey is available until 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in English and Spanish on the district's website, with assistance also available to complete the survey in Mixteco. Members of the Santa Maria community at large are also encouraged to respond.
Input from the surveys will be shared with the district board of trustees, which will make the final selection for the superintendent position. The district will organize additional opportunities for feedback with stakeholder groups over the coming weeks.
The district approved a contract with executive search firm Leadership Associates on Nov. 10 to assist with the search and hiring process.
The survey and a timeline for the superintendent search, and more information about the process are available at smbsd-ca.schoolloop.com.
Superintendent Luke Ontiveros will retire at the end of the calendar year, and Deputy Superintendent of Business Services Matt Beecher will serve as interim superintendent until a new candidate is selected.