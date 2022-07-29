When school starts Aug. 11, all Santa Maria-Bonita School District students will receive two free meals — with some students eligible for free snacks and suppers — through national and statewide programs.
This year, California will become the first state to offer breakfast and lunch to all students statewide under its Universal Meals Program, expanding on the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs. While Santa Maria-Bonita has offered some versions of free meals since 2005, the paperwork and processing has been made drastically easier for families and administrators, according to district staff.
“We still have some challenges with supply and demand, but we are really excited,” said Carlos Murta, director of food services for the district.
Regardless of financial needs, all students will be given two healthy and nutritious meals at no charge. Twelve of the district’s 17 elementary schools also will be able to offer free fruit and vegetable snacks, and students participating in after-school programs — such as After School Education and Safety — will receive an additional supper free of charge.
Under the national programs, students must qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on household income.
In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Free Schools Meals for All Act, pledging $650 million to feed public schoolchildren in California. The state Legislature approved the increased funding allocation to provide districts like Santa Maria Bonita-School District with reimbursement to cover the costs of universal meals.
Because the result is universal, the paperwork for schools and families will be dramatically reduced, according to district officials, and staff won't have to categorize each meal served as students progress through the lunch line.
“As far as food services is concerned, there is no application,” Murta said, “Everybody is entitled to their two free meals.”
According to Murta, the breakfast menu will typically consist of two options: a type of cereal and an option that will range from breakfast sandwiches to pan dulce. For lunch, the options will vary even more with foods like pizza, tamales, chicken and waffles, pozole and more.
During the July 20 school board meeting, board members Ricardo Valencia and John Hollinshead questioned whether such options would be considered nutritious during a discussion on contracts with vendors including Dominos and Pizza Hut.
“When I first saw this item, I immediately began to think about my high school experience, and even [with] my experience as a teacher we know that many young people tend to gravitate towards foods that aren’t high in nutritional value,” Valencia said. ”So this first question my seem strange, but is pizza nutritious?”
In response, Murta noted that the food which is K-12 approved is not the same as the fare customers typically buy over the counter. Foods made for K-12 consumption are required by law to be whole wheat and low-sodium, for example.
"I will admit they aren’t as healthy as some of the other things we order. Ultimately, we don't want to feed the trash cans; we want to feed the kids," he said. "We thought giving them choices would help."
Beginning Sept. 6, students at Adam, Alvin, Arellanes, Battles, Bonita, Bruce, Fairlawn, Liberty, Miller, Oakley, Ontiveros and Sanchez schools will receive snacks during recess. According to district staff, they apply for grants to provide all 17 elementary schools these offerings. This year 12 were approved, including first-time schools Battles and Ontiveros.
“We would like to see it in all of them, but out of all that apply, they go by free and reduced-meals per school … until they run out of money,” Murta explained. “I can imagine at some point at least 15 [schools], but it’s really up to the state.”
The district receives an average of $55,000 per school approved under the state’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program, which provides snacks in addition to the universal meals program. As part of the program, food service staff provide nutrition education at least once per week and offer unique foods to expand the students’ fruit and vegetable experience.
In the past, the district has supplied students with rambutans, finger limes, star fruit and rainbow carrots, among others.