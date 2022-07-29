When school starts Aug. 11, all Santa Maria-Bonita School District students will receive two free meals — with some students eligible for free snacks and suppers — through national and statewide programs. 

This year, California will become the first state to offer breakfast and lunch to all students statewide under its Universal Meals Program, expanding on the National School Breakfast and National School Lunch programs. While Santa Maria-Bonita has offered some versions of free meals since 2005, the paperwork and processing has been made drastically easier for families and administrators, according to district staff.

“We still have some challenges with supply and demand, but we are really excited,” said Carlos Murta, director of food services for the district. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

Recommended for you