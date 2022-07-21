The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is holding a Job Seekers Expo Friday and Saturday as officials look to fill a number of full-time and part-time vacancies, including substitute teachers.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the district office, 708 S. Miller St. Those looking for open positions may visit the office to apply.
"We are very excited about our upcoming Job Seeker Expo," said Bijou Beltran, assistant superintendent of human resources. "We held a job fair last October and were able to hire a large number of excellent employees to support our schools and our students. We are looking for the same kind of applicants this Friday and Saturday."
Besides substitute teachers, the district is recruiting custodians, food service workers, instructional assistants and many more.
Prospective candidates must bring a government-issued ID, copy of their high school diploma or GED and a resume. Hiring personnel from the district will be on hand to help with the applications.
"It's basically an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair," Beltran said. "Our goal is to make the hiring process as convenient as possible for job seekers and find the district the best people we can for the variety of open positions."
The majority of full-time positions will include health benefits, and a large number of positions are ideal for bilingual candidates. Some positions will be offered part-time or as needed with flexible hours.
For more information visit www.edjoin.org and search for Santa Maria-Bonita School District, or call directly at 805-361-8123.