The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is holding a Job Seekers Expo Friday and Saturday as officials look to fill a number of full-time and part-time vacancies, including substitute teachers. 

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the district office, 708 S. Miller St. Those looking for open positions may visit the office to apply. 

"We are very excited about our upcoming Job Seeker Expo," said Bijou Beltran, assistant superintendent of human resources. "We held a job fair last October and were able to hire a large number of excellent employees to support our schools and our students. We are looking for the same kind of applicants this Friday and Saturday."

