Students, principal of Jiménez Elementary face first-day jitters, excitement
Buy Now

Students and parents enter through the gates to find their teachers on the first-ever day of school at Jiménez Elementary in 2015. The school was the first in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District to feature Dual Language Immersion, a program the school board hopes to expand to other sites. 

 Daniel Dreifuss, Staff file

Santa Maria-Bonita school board members expressed excitement Wednesday over the continued growth of the district's Dual Language Immersion program, hoping to see it expand to more school sites.

The program is designed to help K-8 students become bilingual through interaction and instruction in both languages, with its pilot program launching at Jimenez Elementary School in 2015. 

During its meeting Wednesday at the district office, board members heard an update from district staff.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

Recommended for you