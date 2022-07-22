Santa Maria-Bonita school board members expressed excitement Wednesday over the continued growth of the district's Dual Language Immersion program, hoping to see it expand to more school sites.
The program is designed to help K-8 students become bilingual through interaction and instruction in both languages, with its pilot program launching at Jimenez Elementary School in 2015.
During its meeting Wednesday at the district office, board members heard an update from district staff.
"Our community has been waiting for us as leaders to make this a priority, because it's been one in our community for many years. I'm happy to see it on our agenda, and continue to see it on the agenda," said board member Ricardo Valencia. "Language is culture ... to me, the expansion of this goes hand in hand with our mission."
The program at Jimenez started when the school opened in 2015, and has expanded to a new grade level every year. In 2021, the program was offered to all those in grades K-6.
According to Jennifer Loftus, director of teaching and learning for the district, Jimenez follows a two-way model, meaning students are grouped together and taught in both languages.
“We have a balance of learners in the classroom,” Loftus said. “Ideally, 50% would be made of native Spanish speakers and the others would be native English speakers.”
In kindergarten, the students are taught nearly 90% in Spanish, slowly transitioning as they advance in grade level. By sixth grade, the student curriculum might include language arts, science and physical education in Spanish, and language arts, history and math in English, for example.
During her presentation, Loftus noted that the district is looking to conduct community surveys, hire a Dual Language Immersion counselor and continue to certify more staff as the program expands.
In response to the presentation, the board encouraged expanding the program to other schools.
"I don’t know where to start, but that’s been a great program at that school. How can we get this to expand to other schools?" asked board President Ricky Lara.
Lara, Valencia and board member John Hollinshead all noted that parents have asked them to look at offering the program at more schools.
According to Loftus, district staff is looking at expanding the capacity for enrollment at Jimenez, offering the program at junior high schools and investigating the possibility of programs at different sites.
She also noted that the curriculum design at various schools may look different because of community needs that vary. A two-way approach is best at school that blends native speakers of each target language, while a one-way program might make more sense if the student ratio isn't close 50%.
District officials will conduct community surveys this school years to gauge demand.
“It is going to be something that we have to do together, and it is vital to have everyone's voices be a part of that expansion," said new Superintendent Darren McDuffie. "We don’t want to have DLI programs for the sake of having them. We want to make sure they are comprehensive and excellent so that our students can benefit."
The board only gathered information and did not take a vote during the hearing.
Feeding students
The board also approved nearly $400,000 in requests for proposal from local food vendors for the production and delivery to school sites of baked goods, sandwiches, pizza and other items, despite concerns raised by some members over the nutrition of the food.
"Sorry to sound pointed, but why are we ordering these calorie-laden things with sugar that don’t sound very nutritious to me?" Hollinshead asked.
Valencia also asked district staff to clarify if pizza was considered nutritious.
In response, Carlos Murta, director of food services, noted that the food is K-12 approved, meaning it's not the regular pizza that customers typical purchase. Foods made for K-12 consumption are required by law to be whole wheat and low-sodium, for example.
"I will admit they aren’t as healthy as some of the other things we order. Ultimately, we don't want to feed the trash cans; we want to feed the kids," he said. "We thought giving them choices would help."
In other business
The board approved the addition of two portables at Fesler Junior High School which will be used as locker rooms by the students, among other site improvements.
Brian Zimmerman, director of pupil personnel services, updated the board on several policies it will be voting on at upcoming meetings. Among others, members will review the district's policy regarding the administration of medication on campus to consider expanding the use of opioid antagonists like Narcan, and the use of physician-ordered cannabis by students.
"This isn't a situation we've really encountered in the district," Zimmerman told the board. "We are just trying to be ahead of the curve on this one, and are looking at making the revision so we don't have to update it year after year as trends change."
The board's next regular meeting is set for Aug. 10, and school begins Aug. 24.