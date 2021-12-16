The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is at a turning point in its district leadership, as officials conducted their last school board meeting with Superintendent Luke Ontiveros on Wednesday and finalized a list of desired attributes for their next leader.
Ontiveros will retire at the end of the month following five and half years in the role of superintendent, during which he has overseen the addition of a new elementary school and weathered the unexpected challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been an honor to work here and to come back to the town in which I was raised and associate with the schools I had the privilege of attending. The world of education, for me, 35 years went by in a heartbeat, but the train keeps on going," he told the board at their Wednesday meeting. "I'm gonna pull the cord, get off at my stop, and the train is gonna keep on going."
Board members thanked Ontiveros for his commitment to ensuring student success in the district and staying on track during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I personally want to commend you and give you all the credit that I believe you deserve for staying the course, maintaining the focus, keeping your eye on the ball so we could continue to move in the right direction," said board President Linda Cordero.
In anticipation of his departure, the district has commenced the process of finding a new superintendent with the help of executive search firm Leadership Associates.
The district and Leadership Associates received input about the desired qualities for the new superintendent from around 3,000 residents through surveys and information sessions. Around 700 of the surveys were completed in Spanish.
According to Leadership Associates partner David Verdugo, an initial posting of the position has already elicited responses from 21 interested applicants.
A superintendent position profile adopted by the board on Wednesday lists requirements like experience working with demographics similar to the Santa Maria-Bonita district, willingness to solicit input from staff, parents, students and community members, political savviness, and experience working with employee bargaining units.
Several teachers and district volunteers submitted public comments about the superintendent search during the meeting, with some driving home the importance of a leader who understands and is part of the Latinx community.
"The reason for this is we have such a high percentage of Latino students and it is a necessity, not a preference … for this person to not only be able to speak Spanish and understand our culture, but that they also be able to bring the community together," said Francisco Lozano, a member of the District English Learner Advisory Committee.
The window for applications will close Jan. 20, and interviews will take place over a series of meetings in February, followed by approval of a contract for the selected candidate in early March.
Deputy Superintendent of Business Services Matt Beecher will serve as interim superintendent until a new candidate is selected and a start date for their position is determined.
A timeline for the superintendent search and more information about the process are available at smbsd-ca.schoolloop.com.