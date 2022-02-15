The Santa Maria-Bonita School District will be able to increase local K-8 students' access to musical instruments thanks to an unprecedented gift of nearly $3.6 million given in memory of local music lover Elizabeth Anne Brooks.
The funds were provided by the Brooks Family Trust in the form of 20,818 shares of Apple stock — each valued at $172.79 as of Tuesday — and formally accepted by the district's board of trustees at the Feb. 9 meeting.
The Brooks family requested that the funds be used exclusively for the purpose of encouraging children to learn how to play a musical instrument and continue long enough to become proficient, by making instruments available for rental to any Santa Maria student enrolled in a public school music class.
Interim Superintendent Matthew Beecher said the district will cash out the stocks as soon as they access them to be deposited into the newly-created Elizabeth A. Brooks Music Fund.
"We’re very excited about this and what this means long term for our kids and their access to instrumental music," Beecher told the district board.
Brooks, who died in 2012 at the age of 44, was known for her love of the flute as well as other instruments like piano. She played in the Junior National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., and studied flute at Stony Brook State University in New York as well as the Suzuki Institute of Music in Japan.
Upon her arrival to Santa Maria in 2004, she became a member of the Allan Hancock College Concert Band and Christ United Methodist Church choir, and was also known for frequenting the Battle of the Bands competition at Santa Maria High School's Ethel Pope Auditorium.
"It was her enjoyment of these performances that led her parents, Martha and Norman Brooks, to honor her memory by directing these resources to support the instrumental music program in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District," Beecher said.
Board members were awestruck at the size of the gift for a public school district like theirs.
"It’s probably the most gracious and greatest gift I've seen of this nature in a public setting like ours — we’re not a college, we don’t have deep-pocketed alumni or any of that kind of stuff, so the generosity is just incredible," said board member John Hollinshead.
Upon accessing the stocks, the district will immediately set up an investment account with Fidelity Investments to execute the sale. Proceeds from the sale then will be placed in the Elizabeth A. Brooks Music Fund under the management of the Santa Barbara County Treasurer.
The funds also can be used to provide access to musical instruments for students in Santa Maria's surrounding areas such as Orcutt.
Board member Ricardo Valencia noted that increasing access to musical instruments for elementary school students will also greatly benefit the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, where there is already a robust music program with talented students.
"Now imagine what the possibilities will be for our young people when they get these resources at an even earlier stage in their life. I am getting chills just thinking about it," Valencia said.