Santa Maria-Bonita orders employees to stay home, suspends supply distributions

The announcement about the distribution suspension and shelter-at-home order was scheduled to be sent to families Thursday night but, due to an error, was never sent, causing confusion among district families, spokeswoman Maggie White said.

"The school district has determined why there is a lot of confusion today, Friday, for our families and students. An automated call message which was supposed to have been sent out late Thursday night (9:35 p.m.) about the school office and lunch closures today was accidentally not sent to families. It was prepared but sent to the wrong group of people. We will be sending last night's phone message to all families today. We apologize for the error and the confusion that it has caused," White said on the district Facebook page.

An announcement from Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Luke Ontiveros was sent to parents around 11 a.m. Friday.

Ontiveros stated that the statewide order last night presented a conflict for the district, as school officials had planned to continue utilizing available staff to distribute further resources for families following a memorandum with the California School Employees Association.