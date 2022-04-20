Administrators from Fesler Middle and Fairlawn Elementary schools highlighted their efforts to improve social and emotional learning, including partnerships with local nonprofits and new school programs, during a recent presentation to the board.
The administrators attended the April 13 board meeting, where they joined Brian Zimmerman, director of pupil personnel services for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, to point out recent efforts the schools have made to promote safe behavior among students.
The speakers were part of a required annual update to the Comprehensive Safe School Plans for all 21 district schools, which the board unanimously approved in a single motion.
According to the California Department of Education requirements, the plans must demonstrate physically safe, respectful, accepting and emotionally nurturing environments. Elements of the plan include emergency evacuation routes and behavioral programs and are approved by individual school site councils, as well as the Santa Maria Police Department or the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
During his presentation, Zimmerman pointed to safety drills, like lockdown and monthly fire drills, ID requirements for parents and guests on campus, and daily attendance as some of the ways the district maintains physical safety.
When board member Ricardo Valencia asked Zimmerman about the placement of security guards at district middle schools, Zimmerman noted the positive relationship the guards have with the community. The guards began working at all four Bonita middle schools after winter break this year.
"I was at a junior high site the other day. When lunch was over and the bell rang, on their way inside, about four or five kids bumped fists with the guard and said, 'I'll see you tomorrow,'" he said. "You can really sense the connections they are building with the kids."
Beyond physical safety, the presentation focused on the social and emotional needs of students, as many of the state requirements call for positive environments and anti-bullying work as necessary components of a safe campus.
During their presentation on programs they've recently implemented at Fairlawn Elementary, Principal Andrea Alvarez and Assistant Principal Gina Danley highlighted Meaningful Work, a new program they've implemented where students apply for "jobs" around campus, helping to promote a positive environment.
"The purpose is for the students to understand what it takes to get a job, and that their character matters. In order to get a job, they have to have references and if you have behavior that is concerning, they won't get those,” Alvarez said. "An example would be playground assistant. They help younger students learn games during recess, and [they] must have a happy, friendly attitude at all times."
Besides Meaningful Work, the school has introduced several academies meant to address problematic behavior in a positive, rather than punitive, way. The Hands-Off Academy, for example, is where students are taught how to learn "hands-off" behavior, and the Roar Academy is meant to help students who've experienced disciplinary action.
"With students who get in trouble, it's important to remember: There's probably some underlying issues or concerns or things that they are grappling with," Danley said. "So Roar Academy gives them an opportunity to deal with those concerns but, also, to address the behavior that they’ve messed up with."
Fesler Junior High Principal Mark Palmerston pointed to the coordinated counseling efforts the school makes, highlighting the work of truancy and outreach mentors from Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and other community partners as well as the school's counselors for helping students develop.
"Our counselors have formally met with and met over 519 unique students, over half of our student population," Palmerston said.
Copies of the individual plans can be found on school campuses, at the district office and with the school board. The board's next meeting is set for May 11.