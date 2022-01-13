School bus service for Santa Barbara County's largest elementary district will be handled by a new provider in the fall, after the Santa Maria-Bonita board opted Wednesday for a contract with First Student Inc. over their current provider of over three decades, Student Transportation of America.
Applications from Cincinnati-based First Student — the largest student transportation provider in the country — and Student Transportation of America (STA) were both scored for various factors with cost carrying the most weight. Out of 150 possible points, First Student scored highest with 133 points while STA received 124.
Along with the cost for First Student's $4.6 million contract versus STA's $4.5 million, other factors considered in scoring included technology and routing systems, preventative maintenance plans, customer service and communication, operation approach and personnel, and safety plans and record.
"Each parameter scored First Student higher for each evaluator and pushed them over the edge to the point where even with a lower cost [for STA], First Student still came in with the highest ranking," interim Superintendent Matt Beecher said.
In response to questions about safety plans, Beecher assured board members that STA's safety record has always been strong but overall did not stand up to the competition.
"Our longtime partner, Student Transportation, there wasn’t an issue with their safety at all, and they’ve always had an excellent safety record with our students," he said. "That isn't what made the difference; it was a very competitive process looking at many different criteria."
Approximately 4,000 students in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District utilize daily student transportation services, according to the district, and buses are also used for scheduled field trips and activities.
The 2022-23 contract comes on the heels of nationwide bus driver shortages at the start of the school year that left the Santa Maria-Bonita School District with half its normal fleet size and three schools — Jimenez and Battles elementary schools and El Camino Junior High — without any bus service.
One bus was restored at Jimenez along with one bus each at Rice and Tunnel elementary schools, where services were also limited, at the end of October, according to district spokeswoman Maggie White. However, Battles and El Camino remain without service going on three months.
"Another bus driver/route was recently added for special education students so that it reduces the time some special ed students spend on the bus," White said in an email. "That totals four additional drivers/buses/routes that SMBSD has been able to reinstate (3) or add (1) through Student Transportation of America."