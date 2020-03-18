Santa Barbara County schools handing out laptops, lunches

As closures continue among Santa Barbara County schools, officials are continuing distribution efforts for lunches and supplies to local students, with one district handing out 10,000 meals Wednesday and 11,500 laptops over the past two days.

Beginning Tuesday, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District handed out lunches, Chromebooks and books at various distribution stations, at individual school campuses as well as parks and bus stops and will be continuing through Friday.

Families are permitted to pick up supplies at the distribution site they are closest to; they are not required to travel to their home school if it is inconvenient.

However, families are only able to pick up supplies, Chromebooks and lunches if their child is with them.

The district office will continue to distribute Chromebooks and lunches at the sites and times listed on its Facebook page, which is being updated regularly, district spokeswoman Maggie White said.

According to White, 10,063 meals were distributed throughout the district on Wednesday, including to students currently in homeless shelters.