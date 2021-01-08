Santa Barbara County awaits new vaccine shipments; hospitals respond to surges

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be a top priority for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, officials said, with hundreds of emergency personnel receiving doses this week and new shipments expected in the near future.
According to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso, the county recently requested 4,900 Moderna doses, with plans to request an additional 7,200 doses next week.
Thus far, the county has received 16,775 doses, with over half now administered.
"We are confident, especially under the new administration, that production of vaccines [will increase] and more vaccines will come on the market," Do-Reynoso said.
This week, 600 emergency medical and response workers in the county, including paramedics and firefighters, were vaccinated in pods throughout the county, Do-Reynoso said. Firefighters from all six county departments, including Santa Maria, were included in the effort.
Vaccinations are also continuing for health care workers at Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and other county health care facilities.
While the county awaits vaccines for other front-line workers, hospitals like Santa Barbara Cottage are navigating skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19 patients and creating scarce resource allocation plans.
As of Thursday, 178 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 59 in intensive care units, according to county public health data.
"I would differentiate from the early parts of the pandemic in many ways. Early on, concerns were [personal protective equipment] and ventilators, and the good news is we're in very good shape on both of those fronts," Cottage Health President and CEO Ron Wertz said. "As we look to a rising demand on our hospitals … the problem is critical care staffing."
To meet this need, new registered nurses are being trained at Cottage Hospital and additional shifts are being offered to existing employees. If hospitalizations increase, however, finding more staffing will be a challenge, he said.
While PPE and ventilator supplies are sufficient at this point, scarce resource allocation teams are prepared to make ethically based choices about who needs the equipment most if they run low again, according to county Emergency Medical Services Agency Director Dr. Daniel Shepard.
"We must find innovative ways to care for those in need," Shepard said. "We may have to start making some hard decisions."
Daily COVID-19 cases
Due to COVID-19 reporting delays in the state CalREDIE system, case data for Santa Barbara County will not be available Friday, public health officials said.
The delay in the CalREDIE system, which tracks and stores COVID-19 data across the state, was caused by the overwhelming surge of new cases over the past month, Do-Reynoso said.
Data for Friday will be published on Saturday, she added.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with six deaths from the illness.
A total of 12,891 cases now has been confirmed in the county, with 3,112 cases still active and contagious.
The six most recently confirmed deaths from COVID-19 included residents between the ages of 60 and 100, public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
The county has now passed the milestone of 100 deaths from COVID-19, with 101 total now confirmed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!