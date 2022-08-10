080922 Rotary Club of Solvang

Rotary Club of Solvang presents five students with a total of $10,000 in scholarships during the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Senior Awards Night. Back row, from left are: John Harmon, Solvang Rotary director of youth services; scholarship committee members Bonnie Jacobsen, Barbara Breza and June Martin. Not in attendance Art Kaslow. Scholarship awardees, front row from left, are: Andrew Bunke, Pressley Melville, Isaac Swolgaard, Lily Martinez and Korina Jimenez.

 Contributed

The Rotary Club of Solvang awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships to five Santa Ynez Valley Union High School college-bound seniors during the school's annual Senior Awards Night.

Rotary scholarship committee member June Martin reported that the 2021-22 recipients include local residents Andrew Bunke, Pressley Melville, Isaac Swolgaard, Lily Martinez and Korina Jimenez, who each are headed to their respective colleges in the fall.

John Harmon, the club's director of youth services, congratulated the students and credited Rotary members for their careful selection.

