The Rona Barrett Foundation recently recognized graduating Santa Ynez Valley Union High senior, Mateo del Solar, for winning the student logo design contest put on by the foundation to promote its Oct. 19 fundraiser "WOODSTOCK: 50th Anniversary Celebration of Peace, Love & Music."
Upon being honored at a small ceremony in the high school principal's office, del Solar said he thought it was "so cool" that the Rona Barrett Foundation had reached out to local high school kids for ideas. “I’m honored that my submission was selected to represent the organization’s special event,” he added.
As the winner, del Solar received an engraved award and a $500 gift card donated by Union Bank’s Solvang branch.
Del Solar, son of Humberto and Veronica, said he plans to attend California Polytechnic State University and major in agricultural business after he receives his high school diploma this summer. While a student at Santa Ynez Valley Union High, he has been a member of both the water polo and swim team.
According to Rona Barret, founder and CEO of the Rona Barrett Foundation, the major fundraising event coincides with this year's golden anniversary of Woodstock, the iconic 1960s music festival held in New York's Catskill Mountains.
"So, we’re swapping black-tie for tie-dye,” Barrett said laughing.
The major fundraising event to be held at Rancho San Antonio in Buellton will benefit the the nonprofit's continued mission to provide affordable housing and wellness programs and services for low-income seniors residing at the Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez.
Tickets for the dinner and music event will be available later this summer.
For updates and more information, contact Director of Community Outreach & Development Tony Morris at tony@ronabarrettfoundation.org or visit http://ronabarrettfoundation.org.