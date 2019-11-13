A Southern California school administrator has been tapped to lead the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District following an eight-month search.
On Tuesday, the district board of education voted to hire Antonio Garcia, who currently serves as an assistant superintendent of professional growth systems at Riverside Unified School District, to lead the district, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the district.
Garcia will take over from acting superintendent John Davis and former superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson. His contract starts Jan. 1.
A graduate of Stanford and Brown universities, Garcia began his career as a high school teacher for the Whittier Union High School District before joining Riverside in 1999, Klein said. He has served as an assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of K-12 curriculum and instruction and worked for the Riverside County Office of Education.
Garcia said he was honored to be selected as the new superintendent for the Santa Maria district.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the board of education for your confidence in my ability to lead the school district in this capacity," he said in a news release. "Thirty years ago, I was called to a career in education when I worked in migrant ed and realized I needed to pursue a career in teaching. After all, it was educators who, along with my parents, are credited for putting my life on a trajectory that would have turned out very differently otherwise, particularly given the assets and challenges of growing up as an English Learner in an immigrant household."
The eight-month search for the new district leader was conducted by Leadership Associates of Santa Barbara. More than two-dozen applications from candidates throughout the country were received and several applicants were interviewed.