Friends, family members and others were remembered Thursday at Righetti High School during the annual Día de Muertos rally, a celebration of life for people who have died.
"Our community is mainly Latino, but we're also very diverse," explained senior Karen Perez, president of the school's Latinos Unidos Club. Though the group has hosted similar rallies for roughly the past decade, misconceptions about the holiday (particularly that it is a celebration of death) remain within the student body and the community.
"A lot of people at our school might not know about Día de Muertos," she added. "We wanted to bring some cultural awareness and a bit of our roots to our school, and to get people to celebrate with us."
Día de Muertos is not Halloween. The nearly 3,000-year-old celebration of life can be traced back to pre-Columbian Mexico, particularly to Aztec, Toltec, Nahua and other indigenous cultures who considered mourning the dead to be disrespectful. Originally celebrated at the end of summer, the holiday now spans two days — Nov. 1 and 2 — and aligns with the Catholic Church's observation of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.
Dead children and infants are typically honored during Día de los Inocentes (Day of the Innocents) on Nov. 1, while adults are remembered Nov. 2 on Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead). During the celebration, families often clean and decorate graves with cempasúchil (Aztec marigolds) and build ofrendas (altars) welcoming their deceased relatives back to the realm of the living. Each ofrenda often contains favorite foods, water, family photos and a candle for each of the deceased, as well as pan de muerto (bread of the dead) and sugar skulls.
"Death is part of everybody's life," said Patricia Villalobos, the Righetti Spanish teacher who advises the group. "A big part of being alive is coming to terms with the fact that we will pass away one day. If we learn to talk about it in healthy ways, and not have it as a taboo topic, it makes it easier to process when the time comes."
While Friday's rally included a performance from the school's ballet folklorico group, and moments of laughter and joy (students competed in a dance contest and raced to see who could eat an ear of corn the fastest), students took a moment to remember former chemistry instructor John Rucker.
A longtime Righetti staff member, Rucker, 52, died at the start of January 2017 from complications related to stage 4 colon cancer. Remembering the "teacher, friend, husband and father" for his strength and perseverance, Perez presented his widow and daughter with flowers and a T-shirt that contained messages from students.
"The majority of the staff here knew Mr. Rucker and knew how wonderful of a teacher he was and how caring he was," Villalobos said. "We want to make sure that people like him are not forgotten; he made a big difference in our school for our students. We want to recognize that on a day like today."
Latinos Unidos Club Vice President Krystal Contreras said she hopes students will continue to observe the event outside of school.
"On a holiday like this, many people can come and celebrate it regardless of where you're from," she said. "It helps people feel welcome."