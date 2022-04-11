Students from Righetti High School recently donated over 1,000 pounds of food to a local food pantry after a weeklong food drive.
On April 7, Righetti students provided dry and canned food items to the U-Pick Food Pantry at New Life Community Church in Pismo Beach, after collecting donations from March 28 until April 6.
"I feel community service is very important, especially today because the prices of everyday necessities are very high," said senior Ella Consorti. "If you continue to help some else in the littlest way, then why not? Being able to give back to the community in any way is one of Righetti's main priorities."
According to school counselor Julie Utterback, the Associated Student Body food drive was promoted by rallies and through the leadership of senior Elli Ryan. The class that collected the most nonperishables will receive an In-N-Out party.
"Helping our community is so important now more than ever with the stresses of today's world. Being there to support the people in our community in any way shape or form can make a big difference in just one life. We should absolutely take the opportunity to do anything we can," said senior Aurey Henry.
The U-Pick Food Pantry serves families from Oceano to Guadalupe. It is open three days a week: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. All are welcomed to use the pantry. Photo ID is required, and households are limited to one visit per week.
The pantry sent ASB members three dozen donuts as a thank you.
"The contribution from RHS ASB is much needed, and we are truly grateful to work with such caring students," said pantry volunteer Kent Utterback.