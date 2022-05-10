Righetti High School students collected more than 2,000 books during the school's annual spring book drive to promote literacy.
Students from the Righetti Ability Service Responsibility and Achievement Club completed its annual ASTRA Club Spring Children's Book Drive to promote literacy, collecting children's books that will be donated to local schools.
"Chairing the Spring Book Drive was an amazing experience," said Calista Freeland, ASTRA member. "Growing up, I received free books from Altrusa at various events. It is such a wonderful opportunity to give back to ASTRA and Altrusa in the same way they encouraged my love of reading."
The books were collected from April 4-14 during fourth period. The class with the most books donated was rewarded with a pizza party, and the second-place finisher received donuts.
"We appreciate the tremendous support we received from the Righetti staff and student body," said Dayna DeBernardi-Watson, club adviser. "We look forward to giving away all those wonderful books."