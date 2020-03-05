Righetti, St. Joseph students gather for sportsmanship summit to set respectful guidelines

Students from Righetti and St. Joseph high schools gathered Thursday morning for a sportsmanship summit to establish guidelines for maintaining a respectful rivalry following a high-profile incident of trash chanting at a recent men's basketball game.
A Feb. 11 video taken by the Santa Maria Times of Righetti students chanting “where’s your passport” at St. Joseph students sparked heated conversation online regarding the history of trash talking between the two schools, as well as demands from parents and community members for administrators to respond to the incident.
Multiple students and parents from Righetti stated that the video only showed one side of the story, and that they had often been on the receiving end of chants like "where's your green card" from St. Joseph, referring to the high percentage of Latinos who attend Righetti.
Following the video post on Twitter which illicted hundred of angry comments from community members from both schools, staff members from Righetti and St. Joseph held a meeting in February to discuss the culture of intense rivalry between the schools.
On Thursday, about 20 students from both schools gathered first at Righetti before crossing the street to St. Joseph to participate in Thursday's discussion, along with administrators from both campuses.
At the Thursday summit, students discussed how to restore the relationship between their two schools and establish norms for future games to create a safe environment.
The conversation was facilitated by Edwin Weaver, executive director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, an organization which focuses on promoting safe environments for youths and families.
The discussion focused on restoring the relationship between the two schools and students setting up norms for future games and activities, Weaver said.
Both sides also agreed to continue the healthy rivalry on the court and foster healthy relationships off the court, Weaver added.
In a press release from Santa Maria Joint Union High School spokesman Kenny Klein, principals from the two schools called the summit a success.
“We feel very blessed to have the opportunity to bring our wonderful students from both schools together to continue to work and learn as a unified community," said St. Joseph Principal Erinn Dougherty. “We are thankful to the students and administration of Righetti for joining us in a great, collaborative learning experience."
Righetti Principal Karen Rotondi voiced similar sentiments.
“I was impressed with the Righetti and St. Joe students’ level of maturity and willingness to be part of a solution that benefits both schools and the community. Our students set an example that we all can learn from and I couldn’t be prouder,’’ said Rotondi.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.