Righetti, St. Joseph students gather for sportsmanship summit to set respectful guidelines

Students from Righetti and St. Joseph high schools gathered Thursday morning for a sportsmanship summit to establish guidelines for maintaining a respectful rivalry following a high-profile incident of trash chanting at a recent men's basketball game.

A Feb. 11 video taken by the Santa Maria Times of Righetti students chanting “where’s your passport” at St. Joseph students sparked heated conversation online regarding the history of trash talking between the two schools, as well as demands from parents and community members for administrators to respond to the incident.

Multiple students and parents from Righetti stated that the video only showed one side of the story, and that they had often been on the receiving end of chants like "where's your green card" from St. Joseph, referring to the high percentage of Latinos who attend Righetti.

Following the video post on Twitter which illicted hundred of angry comments from community members from both schools, staff members from Righetti and St. Joseph held a meeting in February to discuss the culture of intense rivalry between the schools.

On Thursday, about 20 students from both schools gathered first at Righetti before crossing the street to St. Joseph to participate in Thursday's discussion, along with administrators from both campuses.