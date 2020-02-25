Righetti, St. Joseph high schools plan 'sportsmanship summit' to address trash talking

Administrators at Righetti and St. Joseph high schools have met to address a chanting incident at a recent basketball game that garnered national attention, and develop a plan that will allow the schools to work together to maintain a positive sports rivalry.

The meeting last week was detailed in an email sent to Righetti parents on Feb. 21, and prompted by a Feb. 11 video of Righetti students chanting “Where’s your passport” at St. Joseph students. The incident sparked heated conversation about the history of trash talking between the two schools, as well as demands from parents and community members for administrators to respond to the incident.

In the email to Righetti parents, Principal Karen Rodonti said administrators from both schools met last week and were working with “student ambassadors” to address the tradition of intense rivalry between the two schools and set boundaries to keep it respectful in the future.

Rotondi also referenced an upcoming “sportsmanship summit” that will involve students from both schools.

