Seniors at Righetti High School who have attained at 4.0 GPA or higher were celebrated by school staff and guidance professionals at a Top 50 Lunch Meeting and Celebration this week. 

Students were treated to a lunch from Chick-fil-A and received information on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program, as well as an upcoming 'Cash for College' event that is planned for Oct. 18.

The honorees also received information on the California Dream Act Application (CADAA) process that starts on Oct. 1. The FAFSA application window also opens on Saturday. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

1
0
0
0
0