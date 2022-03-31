Righetti High School's Latinos Unidos will host its 10th annual conference, titled "Uniting and Thriving," to bring students together to connect with their community and empower their voices.
The conference, which will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon April 9, is designed to create opportunities for students to explore ways they can work collectively to find their voice and feel pride in who they are as individuals, according to Kenny Klein, spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
"Considering the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students' mental health, I hope our Latinos Unidos conference creates a space for healing and connecting," said Patricia Villalobos, Latinos Unidos club adviser, conference coordinator and Righetti teacher. "The conference is a platform for students to use their voice, intellect and creativity to present issues they find relevant."
"Our hope is that this conference is a door of opportunity for students in our district to become leaders," said junior Susana Espinoza. "With the help of this conference, we hope that the youth in our community can improve themselves and then uplift those around them."
All students from within the district are invited to the virtual event. Registration is required in advance using the case-sensitive Google Forms link in the event flyer. Information used in the registration form will be used to send students a care package, including a free T-shirt.
"This conference has been going on for years and it has had such a positive outcome. I have been in Latinos Unidos since freshman year and every year it gets better," said junior Carla Cardenas. "This conference is one of the best events that I have been to, and I would not want to miss it."