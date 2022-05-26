Hundreds of pieces of handcrafted art and chalk drawings will be displayed during the 18th annual Righetti High School Art Show and Chalk Festival Wednesday and Thursday.
On both days, from 5 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to the show inside the gym, and to tour the chalk art on the ground. On Wednesday morning, student teams will be creating colorful chalk painting near the school's administration building.
"Our students are curating their best show for friends, family and community, and I am overjoyed with the quality of art completed this year," said Elesa Carlson, Righetti teacher and drama director. "For many, this first year back from distance learning was not an easy transition, and many students looked to their art for well-being and self-expression."
The show will including paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography and student films. Students have prepared for the community event by learning to price, sell and manage other business-related skills that professional artists must have.