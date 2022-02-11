The Righetti High School FFA Fruit Tree Pruning Team has won another state championship.
Team members Yasmine Hernandez, Erin Trathen, Isaiah Calderon, Samantha McDonald and their adviser Miguel Guerra earned the honor at the midwinter state finals, held at Fresno State University.
“This is really an accomplishment because we don’t have thousands of orchards to practice with like the FFA students in the Central Valley," Guerra said. “My students are a teacher's dream team.”
The pruning event evaluates contestants individually on their ability to prune several fruit trees and includes an oral component. The aim is to prepare the students to learn current agriculture practices and procedures, helping them get ready for careers in agriculture management or similar professions.
A team made of different Righetti students won in 2019.