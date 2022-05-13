Righetti High School is holding its 23rd annual film festival this weekend, giving students a chance to show off the short films they made during filmography classes.
On Friday and Saturday, the films will be showcased inside the gym. The festival will feature about a dozen films each night, two to eight minutes long, exploring genres like comedy, drama, horror, sci-fi and documentaries.
"The experience was creative, engaging and fun. It was a great opportunity to learn more filmmaking techniques with high-end equipment, while editing on industry-standard filmmaking programs," said senior Jordyn Rae, whose minute-long highlight reel "RHS Football" will be shown. "I also enjoyed bringing the football season to life. The students participating in the festival have worked so hard and their passion for the art is clearly shown through each individual film."
Some of the films being showcased have been selected by national and international film festivals, like one the Central Coast Film Society held.
"I'm super excited to show our community the wonderful work made by my students," said film teacher Jacob Gustafson. "I'm very proud of how strong the work is, and this is due to the hard work the students put into them. This year's films are the best yet since I took over for Robert Garcia."
Admission will be free and concessions will be for sale during the show, which runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
"It's a great time for parents to get to know what their students are doing in the film classes," said freshman Kaleb Nogales.
The students, who span all four grades, are in classes such as introduction to video, film 110 and advanced video. The classes are part of Righetti's Career Technical Education visual and performance art program, and are designed to help high school students explore potential careers in filmography.
"I'm happy to be a part of such an amazing crew of filmmakers," said senior Lisa Provost.