Santa Maria's Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico will bring Mexican folk music and dance to life in the return of the annual Big Show.
Hosted on Friday and Saturday inside the Ethel Pope Auditorium, 901 S. Broadway St., the two-hour program will feature festive, colorful varieties of song and dance reflecting the diverse history of Mexican and Latino music and dance.
"It's considered the group's biggest and best program of the year and has gained recognition as one of the cultural highlights of the Santa Maria Valley," said Ricardo Gabaldón, Righetti teacher, and Marimba band and Ballet Folklorico director.
Starting at 7 p.m., the Big Show will include folk performances from regions such as Baja California, Chihuahua, Chiapas, Sinaloa and Jalisco. There will also be traditional ranchera-style songs, classic mariachi tunes and cumbias.
"Being in this group has given me the opprotunity to embrace and connect to my culture," said Saria Rodgriguez, senior and Ballet Folklorico vice president. "I have been able to make lifelong friends that have helped me grow into who I am today."
The students spend countless hours practicing throughout the year, learning the songs and dance in the traditional way to preserve history. Statewide school closures in 2020 forced the cancellation of what would have been the 43rd annual Big Show. Students were able to rehearse again by March 2021, with help from several alumni, according to Gabaldón.
"This is my first year in the group and I have made many memories with amazing people that I will always remember," said Fabian Gómez, junior. "The Big Show is an opportunity for us to express our Mexican culture through music and dance. I am very excited to see all our group's hard work come together, and so excited for all of you to enjoy it."
Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance at the Righetti Student Business Office, or for $15 at the door.