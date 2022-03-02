Righetti High School is shifting the responsibilities of various administrators following the recent resignation of former Assistant Principal Gene Rickman and transfer of Assistant Principal Jeremy Shipman to another school.
Jose Pereyra is taking over as assistant principal of curriculum and guidance, while the other assistant principal role will be filled by two individuals on an interim basis, Righetti Principal Ted Lyon said in a Tuesday email.
As of this week, Elizabeth Cortez is assistant principal of special projects, and Greg Baldwin is assistant principal of student support and campus safety.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District leaders announced the resignation of Rickman on Feb. 17, following allegations of sexual misconduct with another staff member that drew community backlash.
Shipman, who also came under fire in the school community after facing charges of an alleged DUI, is now an assistant principal on special assignment at Pioneer Valley High School, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
The district is in the process of filling assistant principal positions for the coming school year, Lyon said.