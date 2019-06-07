Graduate Juan Marquez, right, receives his diploma from Dominick Palera, president of the board of trustees for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, during the Righetti High School commencement ceremony Friday.
Righetti High School graduate Avery Fondern celebrates after the commencement ceremony Friday inside a packed Warrior Stadium.
Len Wood, Staff
Righetti High School graduates toss their caps as streamers fly at the end of the commencement ceremony Friday in Warrior Stadium.
Len Wood, Staff
Six student speakers at Righetti High School’s commencement exercises Friday morning reminded fellow graduates how they can make a difference in other people’s lives, how they had already changed lives, and urged them to use what they learned over the last four years to make the world a better place.
Four valedictorians, a foreign exchange student and the salutatorian, who was also the Associated Student Body president, addressed the more than 520 candidates for graduation after Principal Karen Rotondi ran through some of the accomplishments of Righetti alumni as well as the Class of 2019.
“There is so much talent sitting in this stadium,” Rotondi told a standing-room-only crowd, estimated as high as 4,000 people, in Warrior Stadium, noting the class had four valedictorians, each graduating with GPAs of 4.7 or higher.
The valedictorians — Chelsey Kang, Akemi Karamitsos, Jessica Powell and Katharine Rucker — came to the podium together to give a round-robin greeting before delivering their individual messages.
Karamitsos told the seniors they would encounter situations more difficult than those they dealt with in high school, and to overcome that difficulty will require “great dedication, strength and will.”
“Take what you’ve learned here at Righetti and create some positive change in the world,” Karamitsos said.
Kang reminded the class of all the good times they had during their years at Righetti and all the friendships they had made.
“I encourage all of you to remember the experiences you had with friends here in high school” while moving into the future, Kang said, but added to “not forget to find your own people.”
“Learn from your experiences; grow from them,” Powell said, later adding, “Know your limits, but don’t be afraid to push past them.”
In the first of three musical interludes, the Righetti choirs performed “I’ve Had the Time of My Life,” prompting several seniors to stand up and dance until they were directed to sit down by school staff, but many members of the class continued to dance sitting down.
Another student stood and got the audience clapping along, and one section perfected a wave after a couple of attempts.
It was another experience for Chiara Minini, a graduating exchange student from Italy who spoke for all the exchange students from Spain and Germany as well.
“All of us did some wonderful things we could never do at home,” Minini said. “This year I changed in so many ways I never thought possible.”
She said last year, she was unable to speak in front of a classroom, yet this year she was speaking to the entire Class of 2019 and a stadium full of spectators.
“The decision to come here was one of the best decisions I ever made, Minini said.
After the diplomas were handed out, the final student speaker was ASB President Kate Martella, the salutatorian, who gave the farewell address.
Martella recalled how the members of the class had started as “nervous, confused freshmen” and became “confident seniors,” noting along the way they learned to become responsible adults.
“Through all our mistakes, the Class of 2019 remained resilient,” she said before offering fellow graduates a bit of wisdom: “Whatever your path may be, never forget the impact you can make on other lives.”
