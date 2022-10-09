Righetti State Poultry Champs 2022

Righetti High School FFA's California state championship poultry team

Righetti High School's FFA program's poultry team is returning to the National FFA Convention as the California State Champion. In May of 2022, Savannah Taylor, Jada Sanchez, Adrena Longoria and Jenny Perez were named State FFA Poultry Evaluation CDE champions.

The four will compete at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis  scheduled for later this month. Righetti FFA's poultry team also took first place and represented California at the convention last year. 

The contest is very hands-on and evaluates past production hens, meat production birds, egg quality and other processed products based on USDA grade standards. 

Pioneer Valley attends FCCLA Fall Regional Meeting at Adolfo Camarillo High School

Pioneer Valley High School FCCLA (Family, Career, Community Leaders of America) members attended the Fall Region 7 FCCLA Meeting at Adolfo Camarillo High School last weekend.

Pictured from left to right; Vivian Paz, Raquel Gomez, Diana Santos, Kimberly Luz, Eden Garcia, Michelle Escobar, Advisers Jenn Montanez, Melissa Diaz, and Kelsey Dudding.

The students participated in workshops where they learned about FCCLA awards and scholarships, competitive events, and the various opportunities. The Panthers joined students from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

