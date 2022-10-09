Pioneer Valley High School FCCLA (Family, Career, Community Leaders of America) members attended the Fall Region 7 FCCLA Meeting at Adolfo Camarillo High School last weekend.
Pictured from left to right; Vivian Paz, Raquel Gomez, Diana Santos, Kimberly Luz, Eden Garcia, Michelle Escobar, Advisers Jenn Montanez, Melissa Diaz, and Kelsey Dudding.
The students participated in workshops where they learned about FCCLA awards and scholarships, competitive events, and the various opportunities. The Panthers joined students from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.
Righetti High School's FFA program's poultry team is returning to the National FFA Convention as the California State Champion. In May of 2022, Savannah Taylor, Jada Sanchez, Adrena Longoria and Jenny Perez were named State FFA Poultry Evaluation CDE champions.
The four will compete at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis scheduled for later this month. Righetti FFA's poultry team also took first place and represented California at the convention last year.
The contest is very hands-on and evaluates past production hens, meat production birds, egg quality and other processed products based on USDA grade standards.
"The excitement and adrenaline rush of being announced as state poultry champions was through the roof. None of this could be possible without our great mentor and coach and supporter Ms. Amy Guerra," said Adrena Longoria.
The team also gave an oral presentation on their knowledge of turkey carcasses and egg-laying hens to poultry industry professionals from the USDA and Foster Farms.
“I am extremely proud of these girls for their persistence and work ethic. They strive to be the best and really enjoy learning about the poultry industry," said Guerra, the team's coach.
Guerra also observed that the team's knowledge and public speaking skills have improved and that they will be able to use all of these skills in their future endeavors.
"This is one of the most competitive CDE contests in the FFA and I look forward to seeing how they do at the national level,” Guerra said.