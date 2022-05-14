The Righetti High School FFA poultry team were named state champions and will be traveling to Indianapolis in October to compete in the national FFA poultry judging contest.
The champions were crowned at last weekend's FFA state judging finals at Cal Poly. Over 3,000 students from around the state were on hand for the event. During the poultry judging competition, students select the best chickens for breeding, evaluate live egg-laying hens and score finished products like ready-to-cook carcasses.
Besides the team taking first place, members won individual prizes for their poultry judging. Savannah Taylor took first and Jada Sanchez placed third, among many others who placed in the top 20.
"I am tremendously proud of our students for being able to balance their involvement in athletics, other clubs, jobs and academics on top of countless hours preparing for the competitions," said Amy Guerra, Righetti teacher and FFA adviser. "Their hard work paid off and we are excited to be representing California for the second year in a row. Thank you to the students' family, friends and teachers for supporting all our FFA students. The knowledge, skills and memories that our students gain from these experiences are priceless."
The Righetti vegetable crop team placed third overall during the state finals.