Elementary school students from all over Santa Barbara County had the chance to learn about agriculture and enjoy seasonal activities at the Righetti High School FFA's Kinderpatch event on Friday.
The event was organized and run by over 200 students in the school's FFA chapter and held at the Righetti High School campus near the agriculture buildings.
From 8 a.m. to noon, the Warriors led activities and attractions for youngsters that included pumpkin games, a hay maze and a petting zoo, and gave them an opportunity to learn about local agriculture and crops.
Visitors also received pumpkins grown at the farm located at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's new Career Technical Education Center during its first harvest.
“Our Kinderpatch is highly anticipated every year by our students and community, and we look forward to being able to host this event on campus,’’ said Warrior agriculture teacher Amy Guerra.