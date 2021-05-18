A Righetti High School agriculture teacher has been honored with the 2021 Marvin Melvin Career Technical Educator Award.
Miguel Guerra is one of two teachers in Santa Barbara County to receive the recognition as an outstanding career-technical educator, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
Guerra, who teaches veterinary science, ornamental horticulture, agriculture advanced welding and agriculture mechanics, said he was honored to be selected among the many CTE faculty.
“I truly enjoy working with so many young people, teaching them real-life skills that they will have the rest of their lives. Over the many years, I especially enjoy hearing students say that they stayed in school because of the agriculture program," he said.
A celebration of Guerra's award will be held via Zoom on May 27, according to Klein.
The Marvin Melvin Career Technical Educator Award is given in honor of the longtime Santa Barbara High School Industrial Arts teacher by the same name.
Santa Barbara Junior High School wood shop teacher Bill Gourley also was a recipient of the 2021 award, according to the Santa Barbara County Education Office.