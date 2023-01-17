 Skip to main content
'Representation matters': Lompoc Unified's Franky Caldeira is first openly gay board member

011623 Frank Caldeira 1

Outgoing Interim Superintendent Debbie Blow administers the oath of office to Lompoc Unified School Board President William (Franky) Caldeira and board members Jerri Thiel and Sarah Anne Read during the Dec. 13 regular meeting.

 Contributed

Lompoc Unified School District's newly-elected board president William “Franky” Caldeira is the first openly gay, publicly-elected official to serve on the board.

Caldeira, a Cabrillo High School alumni who was appointed by the board in 2022 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of President Bill Heath in December 2021, was elected by the public in November.

In a pre-written statement read at the Dec. 13 school board meeting, Caldeira said, "For the last 10 months, I have served on this board as an appointed member, but tonight I was sworn in as a publicly-elected representative. I am honored that the board has chosen me to serve as president, and I will work tirelessly during my term to fight for our students.

011623 Frank Caldeira

Lompoc Unified Board President Franky Caldeira addresses the public at the Dec. 13 school board meeting where he announced he is gay.

