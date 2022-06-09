Pioneer Valley High School held commencement Thursday for its largest senior class at more than 700 students, breaking the previous record set in 2020 by nearly 100.
Collectively, the Class of 2022 earned more than $400,000 in scholarships and had one of the highest application rates for federal and state student aid programs in the state.
The students packed the Pioneer Valley football field for the 11 a.m. ceremony, with friends and family pouring out of the stands and into the surrounding fields. With parking tight, some families ran from adjacent neighborhoods to be at there to celebrate one of Pioneer Valley's most academically successful graduating classes.
“Your academic careers by way of A-G pathways, [Career Technical Education], standardized testing and advanced placement has made Pioneer Valley the highest scoring school in the district, so wear your PV stole with pride," said Principal Shanda Herrara. "Parents and families, it has been an absolute privilege for our faculty to serve as educators for your students, and I thank you so much for sharing your children with us over the last for years."
Combined the students were the third-ranked school of Pioneer's size statewide for FAFSA and California Dream Act applications, with nearly 75% of seniors applying for the aid programs.
This year's class featured two valedictorians, each earning a 4.4 GPA throughout school. Angela Maldonado and Deisy Sanchez both delivered remarks in honor of the achievement.
“In the face of adversity and personal struggles, we moved forward to be where we are today. We are able to be here because of the support of those around us. The love and support of our parents and guardians remain constant," said Maldonado to cheers from the crowd. "I would like to thank everyone present today for always being able to guide us during our pursuit of education. Whatever we may encounter after this day, I want to give a big thanks to our teachers, counselors and administrators."
As Deisy Sanchez took the stage, her best friend Zitilaly Hernandez called out from the first row of graduates, "Yeah, go Deisy. We love you, Deisy."
“I’d like to start off by congratulating the Class of 2022 on this great accomplishment. Throughout these past four years, we’ve not only physically but mentally and emotionally grown and matured," Sanchez said. "As we continue on with our lives — whether it be a four-year education, community college or the vocational route — I know we all wish nothing but success for one another.”
Also speaking during the event were Associated Student Body President Jesus "Jesse" Rodriguez-Torres and Senior Class President Raquel Ramirez, who took time to reflect, not only on the challenges overcome but the good times the students had at Pioneer Valley High School.
“How about our awesome prom? Even though it was stressful to plan out, everyone looked amazing. We danced all night, living our best lives," Ramirez said. "To my dad, my brother, my sister and my mom, thank you for always taking time out of your busy day to help me and to love me."