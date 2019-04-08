Seventy-five seventh- and eighth-grade students from five local schools went head-to-head to Monday in the annual junior high Battle of the Books.
Held at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Office, the annual competition pits two teams of students against each other in rounds to see who can remember simple plot points, characters and quote-related questions from a list of 30 predetermined books. The winning team of students gets its school's name added to a commemorative plaque it keeps for the year.
The schools were Arellanes, El Camino, Fesler and Tommie Kunst junior high schools and St. Louis de Montfort School in Orcutt.
"There's definitely an element of competition our junior high kids really love," said Laurel Brown, an eighth-grade English teacher at Arellanes and one of the team's coaches. "We have captains, practices and strategies — all of that goes into getting a spot in the final tournament."
"Amazing" was all the group of St. Louis de Montfort students could utter after they pulled ahead of seven-time champions Arellanes in the final round of the competition.
"Our school has never won," explained eighth-grade student Clara Kaiseratt. "Last year, we didn't win a single round."
Their recipe for success was simple: stay organized, read every book at least twice and get lots of practice. Several members said trust and teamwork also played a big role in their victory.
"Even if you think you're right," explained seventh-grader Dominic Soares, "you've got to listen to each other when people say they have [the answer]."
For Brown and Scott Rice, the Arellanes team's other coach, the 2019 Battle of the Books marks their final competition as coaches of the competition's team to beat.
"It would have been great to go out on our final year with a first place, but we're really excited the kids got to second," Rice said. "[St. Louis de Montfort] was super strong this year, and we're happy for them. It's their first time."
Brown said she hopes a new teacher will step up to coach the Arellanes team.
"We're hoping it continues on because it's a great place for students who are academic-oriented," she said. "It really gives them a place to shine with their reading skills."